David Ornstein drops afternoon Liverpool update fans will find intriguing

FSG have made their intentions very clear as they look to potentially snap up a former Manchester City employee.

The well-regarded Pedro Marques, currently employed as Benfica’s technical director, has fallen under Fenway’s gaze, David Ornstein reported on X on Saturday afternoon.

🚨 EXCL: Liverpool owners FSG working on move for Benfica technical director Pedro Marques as part of new set-up. Would be employed by FSG rather than #LFC & focus on 2nd club operation. Former Man City + highly regarded. W/ @JamesHorncastle @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/p9TbnNJtdI — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) March 16, 2024

John W. Henry and Co. are understood to have tasked Michael Edwards with identifying an ideal club for the group to take control of and operate in partnership with Liverpool.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Michael Edwards could soon line up FSG takeover as £16m opportunity opens up

READ MORE: Jarell Quansah says there’s no one better than ‘special’ Liverpool teammate in his position

FSG preparing a framework before the move

It’s a remarkably well-run operation Fenway are conducting, preparing a framework that could immediately slot in and around the next football club they had to their sporting stable.

Given all the incredible work Benfica have done in the transfer market in recent years, it certainly makes a heap of sense to take advantage of Marques’ talents and network.

It’s a huge show of intent, first and foremost, and seems a strong step in the right direction as we put the building blocks in place for a multi-club model.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!