Jarell Quansah says there’s no one better than ‘special’ Liverpool teammate in his position

Jarell Quansah has lauded fellow centre-half Virgil van Dijk as this generation’s ‘best centre-back that there’s been’.

The Englishman had been reflecting, along with fellow Academy graduates, on their time spent with the senior side in a ‘whirlwind’ few months of football.

“It’s been crazy, a whirlwind really. Getting to play with, for this generation, the best centre-back that there’s been [Virgil van Dijk]. It’s special. It just gives me time and opportunity to learn off him,” the 21-year-old told liverpoolfc.com.

The defender could be in line for another start alongside Virgil van Dijk in the FA Cup, with the Reds set to visit Old Trafford on Sunday.

The fruits of Klopp and FSG’s labours showing

We could almost laugh thinking about the team and infrastructure Jurgen Klopp inherited to the setting the manager will leave in the summer.

A genuinely world-class XI on the pitch, when all players are fit, not to mention a swathe of exciting youngsters.

What’s not to love about the Liverpool project?

Far too much is said of the intimidating nature of replacing Klopp at the Anfield helm and not enough about the stability on the red half of Merseyside.

Following our talismanic head coach shouldn’t conjure feelings of despair or fear, but rather a sense of opportunity.

