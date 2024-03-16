Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer update as ‘two signings’ on the cards

Fabrizio Romano has backed Liverpool to make ‘at least’ two signings this summer.

The Italian urged supporters to bear in mind that plans could change dependent on the next manager to take over from Jurgen Klopp.

That said, the Merseysiders were tipped to potentially strengthen the centre-back position and possibly add a striker or winger to the squad.

“I see Liverpool busy with, probably, a centre-back because it’s a position where they need something,” the respected reporter spoke on The Debrief podcast with CaughtOffside.

“In January they were offered some opportunities. They considered them but then they decided to wait for the summer transfer window to enter into the centre-back market. I think that position could be covered also based on what they will do with [Joel] Matip who is out in the summer.

“Then I see them doing something in the offensive positions. It could be a winger or striker – we have to see what they want to do with the new manager – but I see at least two signings for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.”

This could be heavily dependent on Mo Salah’s future, of course, amid ongoing Saudi interest in the 31-year-old.

What do Liverpool need at centre-back?

We’re hardly short of options in the right centre-back position, with Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and now Jarell Quansah able to fill in.

However, the same can’t necessarily be said of Virgil van Dijk, which certainly explains why we’ve previously seen links to the likes of Sporting’s Goncalo Inacio.

Ideally, of course, any profile we do take an interest in has to resemble Virgil van Dijk to some degree – including our No.4’s remarkable aerially ability and positioning.

