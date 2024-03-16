(Video) Watch the heartwarming moment Mo Salah makes young fan’s day at Anfield

Mo Salah is not often on the bench for Liverpool but this is something he recently experienced and it allowed him the chance to make the day of one young fan.

During the match against Manchester City, the Egyptian King was warming up and a supporter shouted his name.

Our No.11 took the time to go over and offer a quick high-five to the youngster and his face afterwards showed just how much it meant.

It just shows how the smallest of gestures from any of Jurgen Klopp’s heroes can make the biggest impact.

You can watch the video of Salah via @ah_062 on X:

