Dominik Szoboszlai admits medical department error ahead of Manchester United clash

Dominik Szoboszlai has admitted he may have rushed back from his first injury too soon.

The former RB Leipzig midfielder suffered a setback after re-aggravating a prior hamstring concern in a 4-1 win over Chelsea.

“After my first injury [in January] maybe it was a quick comeback. So, we learned from it and now I was not in a rush and I just wanted to be healthy and now I’m ready to go,” the Hungarian international told the club’s official website.

Fans at the time had heavily criticised Liverpool’s medical department, with the 23-year-old then going on to miss six games across all competitions – including the Carabao Cup final.

This came at a time when it was felt Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to the starting-XI was also rushed, with the fullback forced to extend his stay in the treatment room.

Damned if you do, damned if you don’t

It’s worth pointing out that the medical team often doesn’t get the credit it deserves when things go well.

Szoboszlai’s admission, at the very least, indicates that he pushed for an earlier return to the pitch when he wasn’t ready. At worst, it indicates our medical department didn’t catch the signs.

Either way, it’s a rare mistake in a season where Liverpool are pushing for all four competitions on the table.

In the world of modern football, keeping a group of players fit throughout an entire season without setbacks is a BIG ask.

It’s context that should be borne in mind before we’re quick to lambast Jurgen Klopp’s colleagues.

