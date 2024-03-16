“I shouldn’t have said that”: Van Dijk regrets five-word Wembley statement

Virgil van Dijk has been as impressive for Liverpool in this campaign as in any other he’s spent with the club but he has one major regret from the season already.

Following our Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea, cameras captured the moment our captain said: “They thought I was finished” in the dressing room but he has now backtracked on this comment.

Speaking with The Guardian, the Dutchman admitted: “I shouldn’t have said that, because I don’t want to have the wrong intentions.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love what Firmino and Mane did during Saudi reunion

“That was part of the emotion coming out of me because there were so many emotions going through my whole body that day. Last season was disappointing. Not disappointing in a way that I was bad.

“I didn’t feel like that at all; I was just below my standards and the consistency wasn’t there that I have had and set for myself in every game.

“I fully understand the noise that came with it but I am a human being and not immune to any of that. There was a bit of emotion that day but I shouldn’t have said that.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp on how Bobby Clark ruined pre-Man United preparation against Sparta Prague

Not to speak on behalf of all supporters but it was a comment that we loved to hear from the skipper as it showed a layer of vulnerability to accept his standards had been lowered but supreme confidence to acknowledge he was back to his best.

Jurgen Klopp even stated in a recent press conference that the armband seems to have enabled our No.4 to find new levels and return to his impervious form we were so used to seeing.

There’s also nothing wrong with regretting saying it either and the captain of Holland clearly appreciates the weight every comment he makes can have, especially now that he’s the leader in the dressing room.

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp names two United players who could cause Liverpool headaches

In our book, there’s nothing for the 32-year-old to apologise for but it just shows why he’s the perfect captain as he’s held his hands up and admitted a mistake.

If this is the worst thing he does as skipper, then we’re in for a great ride for the remaining years the centre-half spends at Anfield.

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment