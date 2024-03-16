(Video) Fan spots what Elliott & Van Dijk did to Alexis Mac Allister during mid-game warmup vs Sparta Prague

Alexis Mac Allister’s rise at Liverpool has been truly remarkable, even despite the lofty expectations that preceded his arrival from Brighton.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has been an integral part of our revived midfield three this term, adding more than a touch of class and technical brilliance to the department.

Such is his status now at the club, Harvey Elliott and Virgil van Dijk were, rather hilariously, spotted paying their respects to the former Seagulls star as he went out to warm up during our battering of Sparta Prague.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @asim_lfc: