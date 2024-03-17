Jamie Carragher shows the love for Liverpool wizard with one-word tweet during Man Utd clash

Jamie Carragher was awestruck by one Liverpool player during the FA Cup clash against Manchester United this afternoon.

The Reds were trailing 1-0 coming up to half-time before netting a quickfire double via Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah to lead at the interval.

In the build-up to the Argentine’s equaliser, Jarell Quansah did brilliantly to dance his way into the penalty area, instigating the move which led to the goal.

Immediately after the ball hit the net, Carragher took to X with a one-word tweet followed by a heart-eyes emoji: “Quansah 😍”

For a 20-year-old centre-back to go to Old Trafford and glide into the United penalty box so effortlessly was a sight to behold.

Quansah has been magnificent all season ever since breaking into Liverpool’s first team in the autumn, and he continued that during normal time today.

As per Sofascore, he won all three duels, made five clearances and completed 78 of his 84 passes (93% success rate) prior to the start of extra time.

It’s no wonder Carragher was swooning on social media following the youngster’s role in Mac Allister’s equalising goal.

