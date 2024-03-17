(Video) Harvey Elliott lets fly from distance to restore Liverpool’s lead in Old Trafford thriller

Harvey Elliott restored Liverpool’s lead in extra time during a breathless FA Cup tie against Manchester United on Sunday.

Just as the Reds struck twice on the verge of half-time in normal time, the 20-year-old repeated the trick just before the interval in the additional 30 minutes.

The substitute let fly from 25 yards and, with the help of a deflection off Christian Eriksen, the shot flew into the net beyond the despairing Andre Onana.

This rollercoaster content produces yet another twist!

You can view Elliott’s goal below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @Suellen26782 on X: