(Video) Jurgen Klopp had a wonderful question for one mascot in Old Trafford tunnel

Jurgen Klopp shared a brilliant interaction with the Manchester United mascots in the Old Trafford tunnel prior to Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final this afternoon.

In what could potentially be his last-ever match in the competition (but hopefully not!), the 56-year-old came out of the visitors’ dressing room to see a group of kids kitted out in anticipation for their big moment with the home players.

As the German approached them and saw the United kids, he jokingly asked: “Do you want to switch sides or not?”, with everyone witnessing the exchange breaking into laughter, as did the Reds manager, who quipped back: “That’s fine!”

It was a typical Klopp moment – quick-witted, genial and sure to elicit plenty of laughs from Liverpool fans. Oh, how we’re going to miss him once he leaves…

You can view Klopp with the mascots below, via @EmiratesFACup on X: