Sky Sports reporter spotted what Jurgen Klopp did in reaction to wayward Joe Gomez miss

Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to a wayward Joe Gomez shot in the first half at Old Trafford this afternoon spoke volumes!

Shortly before the 20-minute mark in Liverpool’s FA Cup clash against Manchester United, the 26-year-old took aim on the edge of the penalty area, only to blaze his effort high into the spectators behind the goal.

Adam Bate was posting updates on the match for Sky Sports’ live web commentary (15:48), and immediately after that moment from the Reds defender -who’s still awaiting his first goal for the club – posted: “Klopp turns to the bench and laughs at that Gomez effort. The wait goes on…”

Gomez’s nine-year wait for his first Liverpool goal has become something of a running gag among Reds fans, some of whom have even taken to shouting “Shoot!” whenever he gets anywhere near a sight of the opposition net.

After 213 appearances without scoring, we probably shouldn’t be holding our breath for the breakthrough to come, but you’d have hoped that the defender would’ve at least landed that shot on target, especially with his team trailing 1-0.

It was just as well that Klopp saw the funny side of it, although you suspect he might have a word or two in the 26-year-old’s ear at half-time!

