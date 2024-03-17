‘Looks like he’s been there forever’ – ITV pundit was blown away by 94-pass Liverpool gem today

Liverpool twice threw away a winning position to lose 4-3 after extra time against Manchester United on Sunday, but one Reds player was lauded by Lee Dixon on commentary for ITV.

The first of three equalising goals throughout the game was scored by Alexis Mac Allister, and it owed much to brilliant play from Jarell Quansah in the build-up as he glided his way into the home side’s penalty area.

The former Arsenal defender was mesmerised by the 21-year-old during the rollercoaster cup tie at Old Trafford, saying (via ITV Sport): “He’s so good on the ball, isn’t he? Looks like he’s been there forever. Mind you playing alongside [Virgil] Van Dijk helps as well, I must say.

“He reads the game well as well. He’s got that knack of being able to sniff out danger.”

READ MORE: 8 duels won, 4 key passes – £150k-p/w Liverpool genius excelled despite agonising defeat for Reds

READ MORE: ‘Crazy’, ‘So sloppy’ – Journalists bewildered by 14-pass Liverpool man’s 112th-minute moment

When you look at how comfortable and composed Quansah has been in this Liverpool team, it’s bonkers to think that he only made his first senior Reds appearance against Newcastle at the end of last August.

The 21-year-old has gone on to play 24 times and counting under Jurgen Klopp this season, being trusted to start against both Manchester clubs over the past week and also appearing in the Carabao Cup final last month (Transfermarkt).

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

His statistics from today sum up how classy he’s been at first-team level. As per Sofascore, he completed 94 passes out of 103 (91% success rate) – the most of anyone for the away side – along with winning five of his seven duels. Defensively he was outstanding, making six clearances and three tackles against United.

As Dixon says, playing alongside one of the world’s best in Van Dijk has undoubtedly stood to Quansah as he makes his way at Anfield, but the youngster’s composure and intelligence for a player who’s still quite inexperienced is nothing short of marvellous.

There are still two more trophies to be pursued this season, and the 21-year-old may well have a huge part to play if we’re to win either or both.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!