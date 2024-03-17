Liverpool fans brilliantly pounce upon Man United ‘boob’ to make themselves heard at Old Trafford

Liverpool fans wasted no time in seizing upon a misjudged pre-match playlist choice at Old Trafford prior to the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

The PA operator marked St Patrick’s Day by playing ‘Dirty Old Town’ from Irish band The Dubliners (also made famous by The Pogues), which of course is the tune from which Kopites derive the chant in salute of Virgil van Dijk.

The Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle and Paul Gorst are covering events from Old Trafford and, upon hearing that song being played, both posted on X.

The former tweeted: “Bad boob from the United PA by playing Dirty Old Town. The #LFC away end instantly break into the Virgil van Dijk chant”.

The latter posted: “Manchester United’s attempt to give a nod to St Patrick’s Day by playing Dirty Old Town has backfired during the warm-up. A few thousand in the away end are now serenading Virgil van Dijk instead.”

While the ode to Ireland on St Patrick’s Day was understandable, it certainly didn’t have the desired effect for the home support at Old Trafford!

It was inevitable that the travelling Liverpool fans would instantly latch onto it and salute the monstrous Van Dijk, whose performances this season must surely put him into the frame for PFA Player of the Year.

It’s nearly two-and-a-half years ago that thousands of Kopites came to Manchester and revelled in an extraordinary 5-0 victory.

It’s asking a lot for that scoreline to be repeated, but let’s hope they’re every bit as jubilant at full-time as they were when ‘Dirty Old Town’ teed them up for one of the Reds’ best chants prior to kick-off!

