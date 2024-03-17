(Video) Mac Allister piledriver levels for Liverpool; Quansah was majestic in the build-up

Alexis Mac Allister equalised for Liverpool just before half-time in their FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

The Reds grew into the game after an insipid opening 15 minutes and, shortly after Wataru Endo had the ball in the net but Mo Salah was flagged offside, the leveller came courtesy of the Argentina midfielder.

Much of the credit must also go to Jarell Quansah, who danced his way brilliantly into the home side’s penalty area before popping the ball off to Nunez. He laid it off to Mac Allister, whose shot took a deflection on the way into the net.

