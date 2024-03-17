8 duels won, 4 key passes – £150k-p/w Liverpool genius excelled despite agonising defeat for Reds

Liverpool fans will be finding it hard to pick out any positives from the agonising FA Cup defeat to Manchester United today, but one Reds player in particular further underlined his classy reputation.

The first of our three goals in the 4-3 loss came courtesy of Alexis Mac Allister, who equalised just before half-time at Old Trafford.

Although the Argentine was ultimately on the losing side, his overall performance figures from this afternoon’s encounter make for comforting reading.

As per Sofascore, the 25-year-old won more duels than any of his teammates (eight), completed the third-most passes with 69 (out of 77, giving a 90% accuracy rate), finished with a 100% dribble success rate and won three tackles.

He also played four key passes against United, the joint-most of any Liverpool player alongside Luis Diaz.

Since netting in the 4-1 win at Brentford a month ago today, Mac Allister has four goals and three assists in seven matches (Transfermarkt).

Having recorded just four goal contributions all season prior to that victory over the Bees (Transfermarkt), the £150,000-per-week Argentine has made the most of playing in a more advanced midfield role since Wataru Endo’s return from the Asian Cup.

Thoroughly committed off the ball and a genius when in possession, the 25-year-old is proving to be an increasingly shrewd acquisition with each passing week at Liverpool, whose £35m transfer fee represents a bargain in the modern era.

Mac Allister didn’t deserve to be on the losing side today. Thankfully, it’s not a feeling he’s experienced too often since joining the Reds last summer, and hopefully won’t endure for the rest of a season which is now about going all-out for the Premier League and Europa League.

