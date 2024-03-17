(Video) Robbie Earle names who’ll be the ‘most important’ figure in Liverpool’s PL title pursuit

Robbie Earle has hinted at who’ll be the ‘most important’ man in terms of Liverpool’s hopes of winning the Premier League this season.

The Reds are currently level on points with leaders Arsenal, whose goal difference is seven superior, with champions Manchester City just one point behind going into the final 10 matches of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp is still very much in the frame to win a second top-flight crown at Anfield before he leaves in May, and the ex-Wimbledon midfielder believes the German could be our most crucial asset during the run-in.

Speaking on NBC Sports after Tim Howard sang the praises of Caoimhin Kelleher, Earle said: “We’ve got this incredible title race with goalkeepers and number twos, with strikers, and the most important men I think are the three managers – Mikel Arteta, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola. How do they handle it down the track?

“We know what Pep does. Klopp’s gonna be emotional. They want to send him off [on a high]. Arteta, all the questions are whether he can steer this team to a title.”

If Liverpool can win the Premier League in Klopp’s final season in charge, it’d obviously be the dream scenario fit for a Hollywood blockbuster.

The presence of Arsenal and Man City in the title race means that the trophy will be very much hard-earned by whoever ultimately triumphs, but the Reds have a manager who’s won it before and has a track record for bringing plenty of silverware to Anfield.

Ten more matches to go – let’s do this for Jurgen and give him the perfect send-off!

You can view Earle’s comments below (from 2:02), via NBC Sports on YouTube: