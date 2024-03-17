‘In addition to Xabi Alonso…’ – Romano advises Liverpool fans to ‘keep an eye on’ one manager

Fabrizio Romano has advised Liverpool fans to keep a close watch on one possible alternative to Xabi Alonso in terms of the club’s next manager.

The search for Jurgen Klopp’s successor continues apace, with the Bayer Leverkusen boss the favourite of many to take the reins.

However, in his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Sunday morning, the Italian transfer reporter hinted at another strong candidate who’s attracting plenty of admirers in England and across Europe.

Romano outlined: “We know many clubs will be busy with hiring new managers over the summer, that Bayern and Liverpool will fight for Xabi Alonso.

“I told you before and I’ll keep repeating it…. Keep an eye on Ruben Amorim, the Sporting manager, because many clubs are looking at him, including in England as he’s appreciated in the Premier League.

“We already say that he could be another candidate for Liverpool in addition to Xabi Alonso, but we know that Bayern are looking at both of them. Let’s see what’s gonna happen.”

Despite their Europa League exit in midweek, Amorim’s Sporting are looking imperious domestically, with 31 points taken from the last 33 available and a first-leg advantage in their cup semi-final against arch-rivals Benfica.

The 39-year-old recently celebrated his 200th match in charge of the club, a remarkable tally to rack up at such a young age, and he’s evidently doing a lot right to have two European powerhouses in Liverpool and Bayern weighing him up as their potential next manager.

Alonso remains the firm favourite to take over from Klopp, with the potential of a Europa League final face-off between the two after the Reds and Leverkusen were kept apart in the draw on Friday.

However, it’s reassuring to know that Anfield chiefs aren’t putting all their eggs in the one basket and that Amorim is being lined up in case the Spaniard proves unattainable.

With Liverpool not having a game for another two weeks after today, attention may well focus primarily on the manager search during the international break over the coming fortnight.

