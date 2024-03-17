(Video) Mo Salah punishes Man United yet again to complete quickfire Liverpool turnaround

Mo Salah put Manchester United to the sword yet again as Liverpool turned this FA Cup quarter-final on its head in dramatic fashion before half-time.

Barely a minute after Alexis Mac Allister had equalised, Joe Gomez won possession by the right-hand touchline, with the home side claiming for a foul on Bruno Fernandes.

The play continued, and after Darwin Nunez’s shot was beaten away by Andre Onana, the Egyptian King was on hand to dispatch it to the net for his 13th goal against United – more than any other opponent he’s faced (Transfermarkt).

It was inevitably subjected to a VAR check but the on-field decision stood, much to the delight of the travelling Liverpool support.

