(Video) ‘They have trust in him’ – Ex-Man Utd player says LFC ace has earned his teammates’ faith

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has been lauded for how he’s earned the ‘trust’ of his teammates and manager at Anfield.

The 25-year-old took on the unenviable task of trying to compensate for the injury absence of the imperious Alisson Becker last month but he’s made it look straightforward, stepping up commendably for his team with a series of big performances in recent weeks.

Speaking on NBC Sports, former Manchester United stopper Tim Howard has noticed how the Reds’ defenders have full confidence in the Irishman behind them.

The ex-USA international said of Kelleher: “He’s taken on the form and the shape of Alisson. The way he plays, the way he breaks down and saves one on one, it looks like he’s a spitting image.

“That means he’s learned in training. He’s absorbed all the things that Alisson is showing him, and quite frankly that’s the easy part. The hard part is getting in the game.

“When you look at the Liverpool defenders – when I look at goalkeepers, does he have the trust of his defenders? Are they yelling at him? No, it’s the reverse.

“He’s the one talking to Van Dijk. He’s the one getting all the plaudits and the high fives when he makes a save. They have trust in him; not only Klopp, but the players in front of him.”

Kelleher has now played nine consecutive games for Liverpool over the past six weeks, conceding only five goals in that time and never more than once in any match (Transfermarkt).

He’s pulled off big saves at a crucial juncture in several matches, with his best performance of the lot coming in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea last month.

The Irishman has had to be patient for a prolonged opportunity at Anfield, and his long-term future remains a topic of discussion, but he’s undeniably made the most of his chance in recent weeks, and the trust of his teammates has been emphatically earned.

You can view Howard’s comments below, via NBC Sports on YouTube: