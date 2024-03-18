(Video) Arbeloa and Torres meet on touchline again; very different from one previous encounter

Former Liverpool teammates Alvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Torres infamously clashed with one another on the touchline when their respective teams faced each other last May, so when the two were in opposition again over the weekend, all eyes would’ve been focused on the pair.

The duo are now coaching Real Madrid’s and Atletico Madrid’s under-19 teams respectively, and a match between the capital rivals 10 months ago became notorious for a furious spat between the two bosses.

Their respective teams met once more on Sunday, but this time the interaction between the former Anfield duo was far more genial.

As they approached each other prior to kick-off, Arbeloa extended his arm to welcome a handshake from Torres, who gladly accepted, and the pair even embraced briefly before taking to their technical areas.

‘El Nino’ had the last laugh as Atletico’s youngsters won 2-0, but it’s good to see that the pair have seemingly moved on from their previous altercation.

You can view the footage of Arbeloa and Torres from Sunday below, via @carrusel on X (formerly Twitter):