(Image) ‘Baffling’: Ex-Red questions decision for Fernandes to not be sent off against Liverpool

If you could try and pick everything you don’t want your captain to be, you couldn’t find many better candidates than Bruno Fernandes and this was on show in our game against Manchester United.

After giving the ball away for our second goal and then getting booked for his petulance, the Portuguese midfielder then proceeded to keep moaning at the referee but with no further repercussions.

Not only this but the Old Trafford skipper then threw himself into a tackle on Dominik Szoboszlai on the edge of the box and Neil Mellor has been convinced that it should have ended in a red card.

Taking to X, alongside images of the incident, the ex-Red wrote: ‘Already on a booking… The Man U captain went flying in late and high… baffling how this wasn’t a 2nd yellow 😳🤷‍♂️ They went on to play another hour with 11 men rather than 10!’

The 29-year-old certainly seemed lucky to have avoided a second caution what he did on the pitch and that certainly could have changed the course of the result.

