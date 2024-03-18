Carragher criticises 24-y/o who played in ‘slow motion’ at Old Trafford

Liverpool fans will be reeling from watching our team be knocked out of the FA Cup and Jamie Carragher was rather critical of one player.

Taking to X, the Scouser wrote: ‘Gakpo plays like the game is in slow motion.’

It wasn’t the greatest impact from the Dutchman, losing possession seven times in the 43 minutes he was on the pitch (via Sofascore) and criticism was shared by other supporters.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool fans will be surprised to see 44-year-old pictured in Old Trafford crowd

Cody Gakpo is certainly a talented player but it wasn’t a swashbuckling performance from the attacker when he came onto the pitch.

It was clear that our former defender wasn’t impressed with our No.18 and the fact that the Reds went on to lose the game certainly didn’t help.

Darwin Nunez is such an all-action striker that when we see the former PSV captain take his place, it can make him look even more like the game is in slow motion.

READ MORE: (Video) Luis Diaz bamboozles United defenders with another dazzling run

However, there’s no reason to be overly critical of a player who has 13 goals and 5 assists in all competitions this season.

It’s just up to the player to prove to everyone why he deserves the game time that Jurgen Klopp is providing him.

You can view Carragher’s comments on Gakpo via @Carra23 on X:

Gakpo plays like the game is in slow motion. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 17, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment