(Video) Luis Diaz bamboozles United defenders with another dazzling run

Luis Diaz has been in great form of late and he followed up a brilliant display against Manchester City with another brilliant dribbling display against Manchester United.

Our No.7 had many occasions in which he showed his current confidence on the ball, with Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo being the latest victims.

The Colombian looked outnumbered and cornered on the touchline but found a way to wriggle through the onrushing opponents.

It may not have been our day in terms of the result but the 27-year-old can hold his head high after the result.

You can watch the video of Diaz via @DMCAboooo on X:

