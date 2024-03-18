Liverpool given injury hint over Reds player from image posted by national team’s social media

The misery for Liverpool fans of losing at Old Trafford in stoppage time on Sunday was compounded by Jurgen Klopp highlighting three injury concerns arising from the match.

The manager said afterwards that Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz all had various concerns yesterday, although the latter’s issue seems to be quite minor.

In fact, the 27-year-old was pictured reporting for duty with the Colombian national team at their training camp in London ahead of their upcoming friendlies against Spain and Romania.

The social media admins for Selección Colombia on X posted images of Liverpool’s number 7 (along with three other players) arriving at the base, with Lucho smiling as he gestured to the camera.

📸 ¡𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑒𝑡𝑎𝑠, 𝑡𝑜𝑞𝑢𝑒, 𝑗𝑢𝑒𝑔𝑜, 𝑙𝑢𝑗𝑜𝑠 𝑦 𝑎𝑠𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑠 𝑒𝑛 𝑛𝑢𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑎 𝑐𝑜𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑖𝑜́𝑛!🔥 𝑳𝒖𝒄𝒉𝒐, 𝑱𝒖𝒂𝒏𝒇𝒆𝒓, 𝑹𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒅, 𝑷𝒖𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒂 𝒚 𝑱𝒉𝒐𝒏 𝑨𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒔 hicieron su llegada a Londres 🫡#TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/2UCO4yLnbc — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) March 18, 2024

Diaz teaming up with Colombia indicates that whatever groin issue arose from the defeat to Manchester United yesterday is a very minor one, as otherwise he’d surely have remained on Merseyside.

While it’s reassuring for Liverpool fans to see that his injury isn’t serious, there’ll nonetheless be a nervy few days ahead to see if the 27-year-old and his fellow Reds come through the international break unscathed.

With Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones Ibrahima Konate and Thiago Alcantara already sidelined, Klopp can’t afford any more injuries prior to the run-in to the season, especially not with the twin commitments of Premier League and Europa League still to be negotiated.

Nonetheless, it’s encouraging to see Diaz looking jovial as he reports for Colombia duty. We need him and his teammates fit and firing for the visit of Brighton to Anfield on Sunday week.

