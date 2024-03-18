Sky reporter: Liverpool are ‘interested’ in wantaway £43m winger; Anfield trio know him well

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a Bundesliga attacker who’s already well known to three members of Jurgen Klopp’s current squad.

According to Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger, the Reds have eyes on Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen, who carries a price tag of €40m-€50m (£34m-£43m) and is believed to be seeking a move away from Signal Iduna Park.

On Monday evening, the journalist posted on X: “Donyell Malen (25) still wants to leave Dortmund. Summer departure expected, as @BVB is open to selling the attacker (13 goals, 5 assists). Price tag: €40-50m all in. Arsenal and Liverpool are interested. Manchester United is not a hot topic at the moment. w/@Plettigoal”.

#BVB – Donyell Malen (25/🇳🇱) still wants to leave Dortmund. Summer departure expected, as @BVB is open to sell the attacker (13 goals, 5 assists). Price tag: €40-50m all in. Arsenal and Liverpool are interested. Manchester United is not a hot topic at the moment. w/ @Plettigoal — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) March 18, 2024

Malen has 28 senior caps for Netherlands and has played alongside Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch at international level (Transfermarkt).

Predominantly playing on the right flank at Dortmund, the 25-year-old has 13 goals and five assists in 33 games across all competitions this season, netting four times in his last four Bundesliga appearances (Transfermarkt).

Described as stylistically similar to Mo Salah and Diogo Jota by FBref, he ranks among the top 1% of wingers/attacking midfielders in Europe’s five main leagues for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes over the past year, and he’s also in the top 2% for shots per game in the same timeframe.

A fee in the £35m-£45m bracket doesn’t seem extortionate for a prolific attacker who’s at an age where he should be coming into his prime, and he could viably be the Egyptian’s long-term successor on the right flank at Liverpool if he comes to Anfield.

Malen’s apparent desire to leave Dortmund could also work in the Reds’ favour, so it’ll be interesting to see if Michael Edwards places him high on the summer transfer wish list this year.

