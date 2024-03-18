(Video) ‘In all honesty…’ – Shaka Hislop pays Liverpool compliment which also involves Man City

Shaka Hislop has paid a significant compliment to Liverpool in the wake of their FA Cup exit on Sunday.

The Reds bowed out of the competition after a 4-3 extra time defeat to Manchester United, who join crosstown rivals City, Chelsea and Coventry in the semi-finals.

Speaking on ESPN FC after yesterday’s breathless encounter at Old Trafford, the former Trinidad & Tobago was asked whether Pep Guardiola’s side are now favourites to retain the trophy they won last year.

Hislop replied: “Of course. Let’s be honest – whoever City play, other than Liverpool, head and shoulders [they’re] favourites. You can make that argument across Europe, in all honesty.”

Even if it was to their neighbours’ benefit, City fans would probably have enjoyed the outcome at Old Trafford yesterday, as it took Liverpool out of the equation for the FA Cup.

No team has inflicted more defeats on Guardiola as a manager than the Reds (eight), with only Chelsea able to match that tally, and needing five more matches in order to do so (Transfermarkt).

Most City supporters would also acknowledge that Jurgen Klopp’s side had the better of the second half when the teams drew 1-1 at Anfield recently, dominating the champions in a manner that very few teams accomplish.

Despite yesterday’s setback, Liverpool are still a force to be reckoned with in England, and there’s still two more trophies to be won this season!

You can view Hislop’s comments below (from 2:43), via ESPN UK on YouTube: