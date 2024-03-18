(Video) Klopp’s post-match interview exit is being horribly misunderstood

Jurgen Klopp was understandably emotional after watching Liverpool lose against Manchester United but his post-match reaction to an interview has been horribly misunderstood.

After being asked if fatigue was a reason for our defeat, the German was frustrated, as it was clear that it made an impact on how we could perform and especially after extra-time.

In retaliation to these comments from the Viaplay interviewer, the 56-year-old stated that the reporter “wasn’t fit” to ask questions and some have taken this as a comment about his weight.

Our manager was within his rights to refuse to answer a question and for this to be twisted in the way it has, shows some ulterior motives against the boss.

You can view the interview of Klopp courtesy of @ViaplayFotball on X (via @RedMarrow_ on X):

Watch till the end. Klopp is being rude & arrogant while arguing with a reporter on Danish TV who dared to ask him a few tough questions. They won't show this side of him on any English channel Massive kudos to the journalist who stood his ground 👏pic.twitter.com/kKlF1HSCBw — Red Marrow (@RedMarrow_) March 18, 2024

