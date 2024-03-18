(Video) Klopp’s terrifying injury update after Old Trafford loss; three more players suffering

Liverpool fans will be feeling bad enough after watching our side lose to Manchester United in the FA Cup but Jurgen Klopp has made matters worse.

Speaking with ITV Sport after the match, the boss said: “Now the boys go on international duty, we hope they come back healthy.

“Lucho [Diaz] felt his groin, Darwin hamstring. Cody twisted his ankle. They play again in four or five days, it’s crazy. Hopefully we will finish the season in style. I really feel for our people.”

It’s a terrifying injury update from the German as we are now sweating on the availability of three of our four remaining attacking options.

With only Mo Salah, who’s coming back from a fitness problem himself, remaining – it’s looking like the international break may have come at the perfect time.

You can watch Klopp's comments via @itvfootball on X:

"I saw a team losing today with fantastic character. We're here again in a few weeks. Let's see what we can do then" 😕 There will be no Wembley return for Jurgen Klopp before he leaves @LFC at the end of the season 🎙 @gabrielclarke05 #EmiratesFACup | #MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/EXMzRqsVvM — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 17, 2024

