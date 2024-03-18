(Image) Liverpool fans will be surprised to see 44-year-old pictured in Old Trafford crowd

It was a result to forget against Manchester United, with our hopes of a quadruple being taken away but there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future at Liverpool.

Once such reason is the appointment of Michael Edwards as the CEO of Football for FSG, making him a key part of potential Anfield success.

In the week that he was appointed into the senior role at the club, the 44-year-old was also spotted in the Old Trafford crowd alongside Ian Rush and Sir Kenny Dalglish.

It’s somewhat of a surprise to see our former Sporting Director take such a keen interest in on-field matters already but shows that he’s clearly eager to make a positive impact.

Michael Edwards at Old Trafford

📸 | Michael Edwards at Old Trafford today: pic.twitter.com/7ZJKNDkx2W — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 17, 2024

