Liverpool could repeat Joel Matip coup with potential swoop for ‘special’ ex-Man City powerhouse

Liverpool are reportedly seeking a potential free transfer swoop for a former Manchester City player this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are keen on a possible deal for Tosin Adarabioyo, who’s set to become a free agent at the end of this season when his contract at Fulham expires.

The 26-year-old is a man in demand, with Tottenham and several Serie A clubs also having eyes on potentially picking up the defender for a song. He’s believed to be intent on keeping his options open until the campaign reaches its conclusion.

Adarabioyo only made eight senior appearances for Man City but has become a Premier League mainstay with Fulham, whose manager Marco Silva described him as a ‘special player‘ earlier this season.

The 26-year-old was outstanding when the Cottagers drew with Liverpool in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final in January, winning 11 duels and four tackles in west London that night (Sofascore).

It seems surprising that his club haven’t yet secured his future, and if the Reds were to pounce, it’d have strong echoes of their 2016 coup for Joel Matip.

The Cameroonian centre-back was also in his mid-20s when Jurgen Klopp snapped him up on a free transfer after his contract at Schalke 04 expired, and it’s ironic that Adarabioyo could take the 32-year-old’s place at Anfield if the latter departs as a free agent this summer.

Matip is currently sidelined with a long-term injury and turns 33 in August, so it’s quite possible that Liverpool will let him go in the summer. However, in the towering Fulham defender, they could have an instant replacement who’d arrive at Anfield in similar circumstances to the ex-Cameroon international.

Even with the emergence of Jarell Quansah nicely bolstering our centre-back options, a free transfer swoop for Adarabioyo would make plenty of sense.

