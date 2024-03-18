(Video) Amazing act Liverpool fans did for Jurgen Klopp 20 minutes after Old Trafford defeat

It’s never nice to lose to Manchester United and the way in which our FA Cup campaign came to an end would have been hard to digest for Liverpool fans and Jurgen Klopp.

However, long after the full-time whistle was blown at Old Trafford the supporters inside the stadium were still belting out the name of our manager.

It shows that, even after defeat, we can all still see that there’s so much left to fight for this season and plenty of reason to sing the name of our beloved German.

Let’s hope that this is the last time we taste defeat in this campaign and that the 56-year-old’s Anfield story can have a fairytale ending.

You can watch the video of the Liverpool fans singing Klopp’s name via @JamesPearceLFC on X:

20mins after the final whistle and the away end are chanting Klopp’s name.

This one will hurt but bigger prizes to pursue in the coming weeks. #LFC pic.twitter.com/AWanmcM3EK — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) March 17, 2024

