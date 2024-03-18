(Video) Disgusting Man United ‘fan’ mocks Hillsborough as FA release tragedy chanting statement

Manchester United fans had every reason to celebrate their dramatic victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup but one supporter has been captured taking it much too far.

Following the game, X user @JLFC892 shared a video of one home ‘fan’ in Old Trafford mocking the Hillsborough disaster with abhorrent face and hand gestures.

This come in the midst of the FA releasing a statement stating that they are ‘aware’ of the tragedy chanting that was going on throughout the quarter-final tie.

By all means celebrate a victory but why does the death of 97 innocent people even come into your mind, never mind thinking why you would ever act upon it.

You can watch the video of the Man United ‘fan’ via @JLFC892 on X:

