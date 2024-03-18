Priority for Edwards: Liverpool very keen on summer swoop for £100m ‘difference maker’ – report

It’s been less than a week since Michael Edwards’ return to Liverpool as CEO of Football was confirmed, but it seems that he already has transfer targets firmly in mind for the summer.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are ‘very keen’ to try and land Jamal Musiala, who carries an eye-watering £100m asking price from Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old is believed to have rejected proposals for a new contract at the Allianz Arena, which could offer great encouragement to prospective suitors.

The report states that the Germany international is set to be one of Edwards’ ‘first priorities’ for the summer transfer window as he prepares for the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield.

Transfer links involving Musiala and Liverpool have been doing the rounds for some time now, although the Reds’ hierarchy couldn’t but be wowed by the youngster’s current form.

He scored two goals and set up another in Bayern’s 5-2 thrashing of Darmstadt at the weekend, with his performance prompting his manager Thomas Tuchel to describe him as a ‘difference maker’ in the team (Bavarian Football Works).

It brings the 21-year-old’s tally to five goals and four assists in his last five Bundesliga games (Transfermarkt), a hot streak which has surely elevated him in many sporting directors’ wish lists ahead of the summer.

Musiala is reportedly seeking a bumper pay rise at Bayern, one which mightn’t be feasible for the Munich giants. Should that impasse continue, the situation could well play into Liverpool’s hands, although the same could be said for other high-profile suitors.

Edwards boasts a reputation as one of the shrewdest transfer market operators around given his previous work at Anfield, so when he’s seemingly made the German playmaker a priority for the summer, we can take it that the player in question would have quite a lot to offer to the Reds.

