Viaplay reporter responds to Klopp’s comments after abandoned interview backlash

Jurgen Klopp’s post-match interview with Viaplay has drawn a lot of attention after our manager abandoned it early and now the reporter in question has added his side of the story.

Speaking with Danish outfit Tipsbladet, Niels Christian Frederiksen responded to the accusation that the German insulted his weight by stating (translated): “No, no, no, that’s not what he meant at all. First of all, I’m not overweight, and if I was, he would never, ever say that. Klopp is not like that.

“It wasn’t meant that way at all. He’s not disgusting at all. He thought I was out of shape to ask questions. There was none of the other.”

It was clear that the 56-year-old’s comments were never relating to the reporter’s weight but some people seemed desperate to try and ensure this is what was insinuated.

Although the rest of the interview clearly shows that the Dane is surprised with the reaction of our manager, it’s good that this part of the story has been addressed.

It was an understandably emotional reaction from a coach who had just watched his side drop out of the FA Cup and lose any chance of an unlikely quadruple.

The way in which our boss left the interview was far from rude as well and if he doesn’t like the questions being put his way – why should he need to answer them?

It seems like a mountain being made out of a molehill and the only upset is that we don’t have another game to play until after the international break, to take some attention away from an Old Trafford elimination.

