(Video) Van Dijk demonstrates brilliant leadership again after consoling distraught teammate at Old Trafford

Liverpool fans won’t need reminding that we lost to Manchester United but this tough moment has allowed Virgil van Dijk an opportunity to prove once again why he’s captain.

The Dutchman doesn’t just lead by example on the pitch but he also shows acts of leadership in other moments, such as this one with Darwin Nunez.

Our No.9 was visibly distraught after watching the game slip away from our grasp and end up missing out on the FA Cup semi-final.

The action from his skipper to take the shirt off his teammates face and pat him on the back was a small sign to say that we didn’t need to be too hard on ourselves.

You can view the video of Van Dijk and Nunez

Brilliant leadership from Virg, making sure Darwin keeps his head up after a tough defeat 👏 #LFC

