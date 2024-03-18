Virgil van Dijk speaks the truth with Instagram post after Liverpool’s FA Cup exit

Virgil van Dijk gave a frank assessment on social media following Liverpool’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United on Sunday.

A rollercoaster cup clash ended in the most agonising possible manner for the Reds, who threw away a 3-2 lead in extra time to lose 4-3, with the home side scoring the winner in the 121st minute.

Taking to Instagram after the defeat, the captain admitted that he and his teammates can only look at themselves in analysing the result, signing off with a defiant message for the post-international break run-in.

Van Dijk posted: “Only got ourselves to blame, especially after how good we have been so far this season!! Time for internationals then we’re back to give it everything we have.”

Liverpool’s skipper is speaking the whole truth with that assessment – there’s no way we should’ve ended up going out of the FA Cup after leading twice yesterday and being dominant during the second half of normal time but failing to capitalise.

The squandering of the five-on-two breakaway from Cody Gakpo when we led 2-1 was particularly galling, as a goal then would likely have killed off the tie, but the team as a whole must hold their hands up when four goals are conceded on one afternoon.

The Reds’ mentality and game management has been a running them throughout what’s been an enjoyable season so far, but we were found wanting on both counts at Old Trafford and fell below the team’s usual standards.

As Van Dijk says, though, the international break offers a chance to take stock, plan ahead for the relentless run-in to the end of May and pray for no further injuries.

The captain’s elite mindset shines through in his social media message, and we’ve no doubt that despite Sunday’s setback, it’ll also manifest itself on the pitch for the remainder of the season.

