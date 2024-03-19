‘You never know’ – Bayer Leverkusen chief makes Xabi Alonso admission amid Liverpool links

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has claimed ‘there is no reason’ why Xabi Alonso won’t see out his contract with the Bundesliga outfit.

The Spaniard’s current deal in Germany runs until the summer of 2026 but Leverkusen are expected to have a real battle on their hands to retain the services of Alonso at the end of the season with Liverpool and Bayern Munich in need of a new manager when Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel leave their respective roles.

Our former No.14 is doing a sensational job at the moment with Leverkusen currently 10 points clear at the top of the German top flight and through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League where they’ll face West Ham.

Despite rumours linking Alonso with moves to Munich and Liverpool in the summer, Carro (via @FabrizioRomano on X) says he has a ‘good relationship’ with the former Real Madrid midfielder and is not concerned by the reports.

🚨 Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro: "Xabi Alonso has a contract until 2026 and there is no reason to doubt that he will stay here". "In football you never know what will happen but I have a lot of trust, we have a good relationship".

It came as a huge surprise back in January when Klopp announced his decision to vacate his role as Reds boss at the end of the current campaign.

Alonso instantly emerged as the favourite to succeed the former Borussia Dortmund boss but it remains to be seen what will happen.

The 42-year-old may opt to remain with Leverkusen and continue the brilliant work he’s already done, or he could opt to take charge of Bayern Munich – a club where he spent three years as a player.

No matter what happens between now and the end of the season he’s proved that he’s got what it takes to succeed on the biggest of stages.

If the World Cup winner doesn’t take up the Anfield hot seat in the summer then we’re not sure who will!

