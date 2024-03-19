Liverpool ‘monitoring’ in-demand striker with modest release clause; summer move is ‘planned’

According to reports from Germany, Liverpool are among numerous clubs keeping tabs on a striker who’s impressed in the Bundesliga this season.

The reliable Florian Plettenberg took to X on Monday night to claim that the Reds are ‘monitoring’ Hoffenheim marksman Maximilian Beier, who’s expected to make a decision on his future before the end of the season and has a modest release clause of €30m (£25.6m) which activates in the summer.

The journalist posted: “News #Beier: A transfer of the 21 y/o top striker from Hoffenheim is planned for the summer! It is quite possible that he makes a decision and announces it before the EUROs! Release clause in summer: around €30m …

“Top Bundesliga clubs are interested. #BVB is not pushing for him at the moment. The top 8 clubs in England are all monitoring him. Concrete talks will follow. 12 goals and 5 assists this Bundesliga season. Now he is with the national team for the first time.”

Having enjoyed a prolific start to the season before a dry spell before the end of 2023, Beier has struck four goals in his last four Bundesliga games, including a brace in a narrow defeat to Borussia Dortmund (Transfermarkt).

He ranks among the top 11% of strikers in Europe’s five main leagues for non-penalty goals per 90 minutes over the past year (FBref), which goes some way to explaining why so many of the Premier League’s big hitters reportedly have eyes on him.

At just 21, he’d be very much a signing for the long-term as well, but one potential sticking point about a move to Liverpool is the battle for regular game-time.

The Reds already have two established centre-forwards in Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, with Mo Salah and Diogo Jota also capable of leading the line, so Beier may have to settle for a backup/rotation role if he were to come to Anfield, unless one of the current options were to abruptly depart.

His arrival could also impede the progress of talented youngsters like Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas, who’ve made their mark in the first team in recent weeks.

As impressive as the German has been this season, it wouldn’t seem to be the end of the world if Liverpool don’t manage to win the crowded scramble for his signature.

