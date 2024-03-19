(Video) Jim Ratcliffe doesn’t mince his words about Liverpool in Premier League title verdict

Manchester United’s minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe hasn’t minced his words when it comes to giving his verdict on the Premier League title race.

The 71-year-old appeared on the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast when he was asked which club out of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City he’d like to see triumphing in May.

Clearly not concerned about being diplomatic towards those three fanbases, he promptly replied: “I hate them all…they’re all the enemy”, although he relented slightly in adding that it ‘would be good’ for Mikel Arteta if the Gunners were to hold their position as current league leaders to the season’s end.

We shouldn’t be too surprised or offended by Ratcliffe’s quip – after all, he is a childhood United fan and he now has a vested interest in the Old Trafford club.

He did make it clear with the Arteta comment that Liverpool wouldn’t be his least unwanted title winner, which’d make it all the sweeter if Jurgen Klopp were to be the manager celebrating Premier League glory this year rather than this Arsenal counterpart!

You can view Ratcliffe’s remarks below, via @GTCyclingClub on X: