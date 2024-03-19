(Photo) Joe Gomez couldn’t look happier as he reports for England duty after lengthy exile

Some Liverpool fans might struggle to summon much enthusiasm for an international break this close to the business end of the season, but it seems that Joe Gomez could hardly be happier as he teams up with the England squad.

The 26-year-old earned a recall to Gareth Southgate’s squad this month for their upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, marking an end to his three-and-a-half year exile from the national team, with his last cap coming against Wales at an empty Wembley in October 2020 (Transfermarkt).

The England team’s official social media channels posted a photo of the Reds defender arriving for Three Lions duty, and he wore a beaming smile as he disembarked from the back seat of the car in which he was travelling.

Gomez has had to be incredibly patient for an England recall, with a serious injury in the meantime not helping him, but it’s a just reward for his tremendous performances for Liverpool this season, remaining a beacon of consistency amid an ever-changing back four at Anfield.

It’d be great on a personal level to see him featuring for his country over the next few days, although we’ll have every finger crossed that he and his clubmates come through their national team fixtures unscathed – there are far bigger games coming up, starting with Brighton on Easter Sunday!

