Sky journalist: Liverpool ‘in consideration’ for UCL winner; his club are ‘prepared to sell’

Liverpool are reportedly among five clubs ‘in consideration for’ a Champions League-winning midfielder this summer.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg shared an update to X on Monday evening regarding Joshua Kimmich, who Bayern Munich are seemingly ready to sell for the right price, with the 29-year-old also open to a potential exit from the Allianz Arena.

The journalist tweeted: “News #Kimmich: FC Bayern are indeed prepared to sell Kimmich this summer if a suitable offer comes in. Additionally, JK is not ruling out a move, and he is open to discussions with potential buyers! Still no concrete talks about a new contract beyond 2025.

“Only five top clubs are in consideration for Kimmich: Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. Some of the mentioned five clubs have already contacted Kimmich! A move to Manchester United, Chelsea, and Paris is not an option for him.”

With Kimmich now into the final 18 months of his contract at Bayern, and seemingly no progress being made on a possible extension, his future is set to become an increasingly fervent topic of speculation as the year progresses.

Liverpool have been linked with the Germany midfielder for some time, but whether they’ll finally make a move for him this summer remains to be seen.

Michael Edwards is now back at Anfield, and it’s notable that, during his previous spell at the club as sporting director, he and Jurgen Klopp were seemingly at odds with one another over contract renewals for players who’d entered (or were approaching) their 30s.

Whether the Reds’ new CEO of Football would be happy to sanction a move for a player who turned 29 last month is therefore open to question, although Kimmich’s apparent openness to leaving Bayern – and their readiness to do a deal for the right price – could be a difficult invitation to refuse.

Liverpool struck gold with the £16m acquisition of a then 30-year-old Wataru Endo last summer. The Bayern midfielder would undoubtedly yield a much higher price tag, but if he’d be attainable for a reasonable amount, the Anfield hierarchy might just be willing to pull the trigger.

Expect to hear plenty more about the Germany international’s future over the coming months.

