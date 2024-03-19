(Image) Training ground photo featuring Liverpool player may simultaneously please and anger Klopp

One Liverpool player appears to be nearing a return to full fitness, although the image of him in training may simultaneously please and annoy Jurgen Klopp.

On Tuesday morning, Anfield Football on X shared a photo of Ibrahima Konate on the grass as he gears up for France’s friendly fixtures against Germany and Chile over the next week.

The 24-year-old has missed the Reds’ last three matches due to a thigh injury, unable to even make the bench for the FA Cup defeat to Manchester United just two days ago (Transfermarkt), but here he is on the training ground with his national team.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Our number 5 can’t be blamed for wanting to represent his country, something which is an honour for any footballer, although Klopp may be wondering why Didier Deschamps called up the defender so soon after being ruled out injured for his club.

Liverpool fans must be asking the same thing, but at least Konate’s return to training indicates that, if he can come through the international break unscathed, he’ll be raring to go for the post-Easter run-in, beginning with Brighton’s visit to Anfield on 31 March.

You can view the image of Konate in France training below, via @AnfieldFootball on X: