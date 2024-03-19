(Image) Work on latest stunning mural near Anfield well underway

For those fortunate enough to have ever visited Anfield or take a stroll around the surrounding areas they will have spotted the numerous impressive murals near the famous stadium.

Bobby Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah are just some of the current and former players to have had murals created in their honour.

It now appears that Robbie Fowler is going to be the latest to have a mural erected on one of the side streets just off Anfield Road.

In a picture uploaded by @taggysbar on X (formerly Twitter), you can briefly see the outline of the mural which will be completed by MurWalls.

A new mural by @MurWalls coming up in Coningsby Rd.

Very close to @taggysbar And it's for @Robbie9Fowler this time. Another great one👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/wYQ4owv9An — Taggy’s (@taggysbar) March 18, 2024

Fowler netted 183 goals in 369 appearances for Liverpool across two spells at the club.

The 48-year-old Scouser remains a huge favourite amongst supporters and this latest mural will no doubt catch the eye of many fans once it’s completed.

It’s brilliant to see the stadium and the surrounding area continue to improve.

