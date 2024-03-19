(Video) Audio released: Howard Webb explains decision to not award penalty for Doku’s challenge on Mac Allister

The PGMOL have released the audio footage of the controversial decision to not award a penalty during the final stages of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester City earlier this month.

With the scoreline at 1-1 heading into injury time after Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty had cancelled out John Stones’ effort in the first half, City substitute Jeremy Doku caught our No. 10 high on the chest inside the penalty area.

The on field decision by referee Michael Oliver was no penalty and that was confirmed by VAR after a short review.

The ball was there for both players to go for but our midfielder was clearly caught high on the chest.

We’re not quite sure how VAR can say ‘they both come in high’ when Doku is leading with his foot at chest level while the World Cup winner basically stands his ground.

If it was outside the box we’re almost certain that a free kick would’ve been awarded so it’s bemusing to see the rules somewhat change when the incident happens inside the box.

If a penalty had been awarded we would’ve been given a huge opportunity to snatch all three points and return to the top of the Premier League in place of Arsenal.

It’s yet another decision to go against us but it’s another one which we must accept as we continue to challenge for a 20th Premier League title.

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb, joined by Michael Owen on Match Officials Mic’d Up (via @premierleague on X), has explained why the decision to not award a spot kick was made.