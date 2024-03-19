‘Certain type of prat’ – Man United fan Goldbridge hits out at disgusting tragedy chanting

Mark Goldbridge has hit out at the ‘prats’ who decided to partake in disgusting tragedy chanting during Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United on Sunday.

Although Jurgen Klopp’s side were on the wrong side of the result it was a brilliant cup tie between two rivals but the game was tarnished by the vile actions of many in the crowd.

Goldbridge, who is a United supporter, doesn’t understand why so called supporters would decide to ‘celebrate’ in that way.

Why are we still getting all the tragedy chanting and mocking…amazing game yesterday but it's a certain type of prat who feels the need to celebrate like that. Vile — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) March 18, 2024

It’s not the first time such thing has happened at a football game and it certainly won’t be the last.

More needs to be done by the authorities to identify the culprits and ban them for life from attending football games.

Most don’t realise the lasting effect their actions and such vile chants can have on people – especially those who were present when stadium disasters, like Hillsborough in 1989, took place.

Fair play to Goldbridge for speaking out on the matter to his 811.6k followers on X (formerly Twitter) – if only commentators on Sky Sports etc. would do the same.

