‘A minimum of…’ – Liverpool defender hit by cruel injury blow as scan awaits

It seems that barely a week has gone by at Liverpool this season without at least one injury blow arising, and the misfortune is even extending to players out on loan from Anfield.

As reported by The Courier, Owen Beck will return to Merseyside from Dundee to undergo treatment on a groin problem which could potentially rule him out until the end of April.

The Scottish club’s manager Tony Docherty said: “Owen is looking at a minimum of four to six weeks on the sidelines. We have been monitoring and managing the situation with his groin and he’ll now go for a scan on it.

“With Liverpool being his parent club they have a big input into that, and of course he’ll get the best of treatment. He will go down there for that, certainly for this period because he’s their player and they want to look at it themselves.”

This is Beck’s second time returning to Liverpool from Dundee this season, having been recalled from his loan spell in January due to an injury crisis at left-back at Anfield.

His loan move hasn’t been cut short on this occasion, though, and it’s still hoped that he can recover in time to feature in the Scottish Premiership’s post-split fixtures.

His injury is a setback not just for the Dee but also for the 21-year-old, who’d been enjoying a prolonged run of starts at Dens Park, a welcome contract to previous temporary stints at Famalicao and Bolton (Transfermarkt).

As Docherty says, Beck will benefit from top-class treatment at Liverpool over the next few weeks, and hopefully his recovery will be as swift as possible so that he can continue making a valuable contribution for Dundee before the season ends.

