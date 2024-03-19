‘The most incredible story…’ – Michael Owen gives Liverpool verdict for Premier League title race

Michael Owen is hoping that Liverpool will triumph in this season’s three-way Premier League title race, but he expects his wish to go unfulfilled.

With the spring international break now upon us, there are 10 matches remaining for each of the contending trio. Arsenal currently lead from the Reds by virtue of goal difference, with Manchester City just one point behind that pair.

Speaking on Premier League Productions (18 March, 14:30), the ex-Anfield striker feels that the current top two are operating at their maximum level, but the reigning champions still have more to give and could go into ‘overdrive’.

Owen said: “You fancy Liverpool, I do think they have the easiest run-in as well. My heart says Liverpool. I want Liverpool to win it. I think it would be the most incredible story [in] Jurgen Klopp’s last season.

“But I do think Manchester City are the best team in the world at the moment. They have proven that. I can just see them going into overdrive. I think they have gears left.

“Maybe Arsenal and Liverpool are playing at their peak at the moment. I think, at this time of the season, watch Manchester City go. My head says Manchester City.”

Despite angering many Liverpool supporters by joining Manchester United in 2009, it’s clear from Owen’s comments that he still feels a strong affinity to the club where his career took flight as a teenager in the late 1990s.

Although we’re deemed to have the ‘easiest’ run-in of the top three in terms of the average current position of the 10 teams we still have to face, there’s a few thorny fixtures for Klopp’s side to still negotiate.

Manchester United and Everton would dearly love to derail our title hopes at their respective home grounds, while our record at Fulham isn’t great either, and we still have to face Champions League hopefuls Tottenham and Aston Villa.

At least both Arsenal and Man City are out of the way, and Liverpool have managed to battle through an obscene injury list to remain level on points with the current leaders.

The Reds will need to be close to perfect from hereon if they’re to come out on top by 19 May, but we’ve put together extended winning sequences in a title run-in before. For now, it’s all about beating Brighton at Anfield on Easter Sunday and taking it from there.

