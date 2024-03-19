‘I would say yes…’ – Phil Thompson names ‘fantastic coach’ he’d like to see replacing Klopp

Phil Thompson has named the ‘fantastic coach’ that he’d like to see taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

It’s now been nearly two months since the German announced that he’d be leaving at the end of this season, with the Reds continuing to search for his successor.

The 56-year-old’s assistant Pep Lijnders is also set to depart, although the former LFC captain would be in favour of the Dutchman reversing that decision and taking over from his current boss.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Speaking on talkSPORT (via CaughtOffside), Thompson said: “I don’t think he’d [Lijnders] have too many objectors [to replace Klopp], Liverpool fans, if they know enough about the club and the people behind the scenes and the back-up staff for Jurgen.

“Pep Lijnders is a fantastic coach, and if you watch him on the training ground, he is full of it, full of energy and ideas. I would have no problems with him being it. If they announced it I would say yes.

“There must be something else in the offing for Pep Lijnders. Whatever he does, if he goes with Klopp [or] on his own, I will wish him the best. If he was offered the job, I would like to think Pep would have considered it at least.”

READ MORE: ‘The most incredible story…’ – Michael Owen gives Liverpool verdict for Premier League title race

READ MORE: Two dates now available for Merseyside derby to be rescheduled after Liverpool’s FA Cup exit

It was only last week that talkSPORT duo Alan Brazil and Dean Saunders claimed that many of the current Liverpool squad would like to see Lijnders being given the manager’s job, and that’d ensure a sense of continuity at the club once Klopp leaves.

It’d be a move reminiscent of Bob Paisley following on from the one and only Bill Shankly, and that succession plan duly delivered six league titles and three European Cups, among numerous other trophies.

However, it seems very unlikely that the Dutchman would step into the void left by his long-time boss Klopp, and the 41-year-old has reportedly been in talks with Ajax about taking charge of the Eredivisie giants (talkSPORT).

Thompson is right in suggesting that plenty of Liverpool fans wouldn’t object to the idea of Lijnders being given the manager’s job at Anfield, having reportedly become increasingly influential behind the scenes at the club in terms of input into player recruitment (The Telegraph).

However, he’ll more likely embark on his own coaching path elsewhere, with Xabi Alonso remaining the firm favourite to replace the legendary German in L4.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards’ future, Liverpool contract latest, Musiala to Anfield and much more!