What Bayern’s sporting director is now saying about Xabi Alonso as Edwards makes first move

It’s official – Liverpool have finally boxed off the appointment of Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes as their next sporting director. It’s Michael Edwards’ first major move since rejoining FSG as CEO of Football.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich operator Max Eberl has been tugging at the heartstrings with his subtle emotional pitch to Xabi Alonso.

“He played at FC Bayern. But I don’t want to trigger the headline – ‘Xabi fits Bayern!’,” the former Gladbach man told SportBILD (via Fussball Transfers).

“I’m talking about the fact that he knows this club.

“He is under contract with Leverkusen and can win the double there and also the Europa League.”

The former Spanish international has exceeded every expectation in his brief managerial stint in Germany. His Bayern Leverkusen side currently top the table in the Bundesliga and are on course for a potential treble.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

READ MORE: Richard Hughes outlines what Liverpool fans can now expect from him as sporting director

READ MORE: Michael Edwards confirms huge news coming out of Liverpool this afternoon

Liverpool’s next manager: Don’t play the former club card

If you’re going to, it’s worth remembering Alonso spent considerably more time in Merseyside than in Munich.

210 appearances accumulated with Liverpool outranks his 117 outings with the incumbent German champions.

Alonso’s also on record as saying he’d like a return to Anfield at some stage, having admitted he’s dreamt of managing his old club.

“Yeah for sure, I have dreamt of that, for sure,” the 42-year-old told Guillem Balague on talkSPORT (via the Daily Mail).

Alonso has plenty of options

Let’s get one thing straight: Our old midfielder is very much his own man, so he won’t be swayed into making any decision unless it’s the perfect one for him.

Rightly so, we might add.

Alonso has helped build quite the team with Bayer Leverkusen and Champions League football looks a given for the club in 2024/25.

Might he be tempted to stay put and continue to develop his craft? Perhaps!

It would leave both Liverpool and Bayern in a bit of a pickle, but it’s not a possibility we should discount completely at this stage.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Michael Edwards and a multi-club model, Alonso’s Liverpool-esque moment and much more!