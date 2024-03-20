Ben Jacobs: How Richard Hughes will help Liverpool before officially starting his role

Richard Hughes is now set to join Liverpool Football Club in the summer, with an official start date being June 1.

However, that’s not to suggest he won’t have any hand in the Reds’ dealings before that point.

Ben Jacobs has since confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) this afternoon that the Scot will ‘still lead on replacing Jurgen Klopp before then’.

This comes amid ongoing interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso. The German outfit has since entered the next round of the Europa League following a dramatic comeback win against Qarabag.

The next Liverpool manager: Xabi Alonso, Ruben Amorim, or Roberto De Zerbi?

There are cases that can be made for any number of the names on Liverpool’s managerial shortlist.

The leading candidate, of course, would appear to be our popular former midfielder.

Alonso has impressed considerably during his brief time managing in the Bundesliga. “Vizekusen” (second-kusen) currently find themselves 10 points clear at the top of the table following a 3-2 win over Freiburg.

It’s an unimaginable position to be in after having taken over a club flirting with a relegation scrap.

Bayern Munich’s interest in Alonso

Our pathway to the Spaniard, of course, won’t be simple.

Bayern Munich are also keen admirers of the 42-year-old, not least of all given his prior affiliation with the Allianz Arena dwelling outfit.

There’s also the possible option of continuing his spell with Leverkusen to consider.

